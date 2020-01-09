Overview

Dr. Aimee Song, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Edina, MN. They completed their residency with La Co-Usc Womens Hosp



Dr. Song works at Gerten Urogynecology in Edina, MN with other offices in Burnsville, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Pregnancy Ultrasound and HPV (Human Papillomavirus) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.