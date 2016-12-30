See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Rockville, MD
Dr. Aimee Seidman, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (10)
Call for new patient details
35 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Aimee Seidman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center.

Dr. Seidman works at ALAN G POCINKI MD FACP in Rockville, MD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Rockville Concierge Doctors
    9420 Key West Ave Ste 104, Rockville, MD 20850 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 762-6777

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Thyroid Goiter
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Thyroid Goiter
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection

Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fever
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Geriatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Geriatric Syndrome Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ulcer
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing

Ratings & Reviews
4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 10 ratings
Patient Ratings (10)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Dec 30, 2016
Dr. Seidman and her staff are very professional, courteous, and have provided me with excellent care. I can't imagine going to another practice after being a patient of Dr. Seidman's. She is awesome!
Rockville, MD — Dec 30, 2016
About Dr. Aimee Seidman, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 35 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1194797225
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Wash Hospital Center
Internship
  • Washington Hospital Ctr
Medical Education
  • Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
Undergraduate School
  • John's Hopkins U
Board Certifications
  • Geriatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Seidman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Seidman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Seidman works at ALAN G POCINKI MD FACP in Rockville, MD. View the full address on Dr. Seidman’s profile.

10 patients have reviewed Dr. Seidman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seidman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seidman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seidman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

