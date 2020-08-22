Dr. Aimee Raup, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raup is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aimee Raup, DO
Dr. Aimee Raup, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Merritt Island, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCE and is affiliated with Cape Canaveral Hospital, Holmes Regional Medical Center, Rockledge Regional Medical Center and Viera Hospital.
Health First Physicians, OBG50 Fortenberry Rd, Merritt Island, FL 32952 Directions (321) 868-8366
Health First Cape Canaveral Hospital701 W Cocoa Beach Cswy, Cocoa Beach, FL 32931 Directions (321) 799-7111
Health First Viera Hospital8745 N Wickham Rd, Melbourne, FL 32940 Directions (321) 434-9000
- Cape Canaveral Hospital
- Holmes Regional Medical Center
- Rockledge Regional Medical Center
- Viera Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Raup is amazing! She has a calming bedside manner and seems genuinely happy to be an OBGYN. I've only ever had positive interactions with her. I was having abdominal pain for over a month and other doctors hadn't figured out what was going on. I was only establishing care but Dr. Raup thought to do a urine culture, despite dipstick urine tests coming back normal. It turns out I had a life threatening bacteria called Klebsiella Pneumonia, which is very rare and hard to treat. It is considered a superbug since it is resistant to many antibiotics. Dr. Raup immediately put me on the recommended broad spectrum antibiotic. We retested to make sure the infection was gone. I had started to feel better than relapsed. I did a second round of antibiotics (a different one). She stayed on top of it the entire time. Even after I ended up receiving an extra IV antibiotic that worked synergistically...I finally had my first normal urine culture!!! Thank you so much Dr. Raup!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1083660336
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCE
Dr. Raup has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raup accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Raup has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Raup has seen patients for Chronic Pelvic Pain, Amniocentesis and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Raup on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Raup. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raup.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raup, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raup appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.