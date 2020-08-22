Overview

Dr. Aimee Raup, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Merritt Island, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCE and is affiliated with Cape Canaveral Hospital, Holmes Regional Medical Center, Rockledge Regional Medical Center and Viera Hospital.



Dr. Raup works at Health First Medical Group in Merritt Island, FL with other offices in Cocoa Beach, FL and Melbourne, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pelvic Pain, Amniocentesis and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.