Dr. Aimee Perreira, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perreira is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aimee Perreira, MD
Overview
Dr. Aimee Perreira, MD is a Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Ca and is affiliated with Kuakini Medical Center, North Hawaii Community Hospital and The Queens Medical Center.
Dr. Perreira works at
Locations
-
1
Island Orthopaedics550 S Beretania St Ste 503, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 548-7033
-
2
Island Orthopaedics91-2139 Fort Weaver Rd Ste 305, Ewa Beach, HI 96706 Directions (808) 548-7036
-
3
Orthopedic Center - The Queen's Medical Center - West Oahu91-2135 Fort Weaver Rd, Ewa Beach, HI 96706 Directions (808) 691-3520
Hospital Affiliations
- Kuakini Medical Center
- North Hawaii Community Hospital
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Hawaii Medical Service Association (HMSA)
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Perreira?
Dr Perreira explains the problem were it’s easy to understand. She will do what ever it takes to help the patient. Surgery is always the last option.
About Dr. Aimee Perreira, MD
- Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1952560484
Education & Certifications
- The Hand Center of San Antonio
- John A. Burns School Of Medicine, University Of Hawaii At Manoa
- Univ Of Ca
- San Jose State University
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perreira has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perreira accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perreira has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perreira works at
Dr. Perreira has seen patients for Limb Pain, Ganglion Cyst and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perreira on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Perreira. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perreira.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perreira, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perreira appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.