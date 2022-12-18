See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Honolulu, HI
Super Profile

Dr. Aimee Perreira, MD

Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery
4.5 (24)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Aimee Perreira, MD is a Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Ca and is affiliated with Kuakini Medical Center, North Hawaii Community Hospital and The Queens Medical Center.

Dr. Perreira works at Island Orthopaedics in Honolulu, HI with other offices in Ewa Beach, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Ganglion Cyst and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Island Orthopaedics
    550 S Beretania St Ste 503, Honolulu, HI 96813 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 548-7033
  2. 2
    Island Orthopaedics
    91-2139 Fort Weaver Rd Ste 305, Ewa Beach, HI 96706 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 548-7036
  3. 3
    Orthopedic Center - The Queen's Medical Center - West Oahu
    91-2135 Fort Weaver Rd, Ewa Beach, HI 96706 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 691-3520

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kuakini Medical Center
  • North Hawaii Community Hospital
  • The Queens Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Hawaii Medical Service Association (HMSA)
    • Medicaid
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 18, 2022
    Dr Perreira explains the problem were it’s easy to understand. She will do what ever it takes to help the patient. Surgery is always the last option.
    Pua — Dec 18, 2022
    About Dr. Aimee Perreira, MD

    • Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery
    • 14 years of experience
    • English
    • 1952560484
    Education & Certifications

    • The Hand Center of San Antonio
    • John A. Burns School Of Medicine, University Of Hawaii At Manoa
    • Univ Of Ca
    • San Jose State University
    • Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aimee Perreira, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perreira is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Perreira has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Perreira has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Perreira has seen patients for Limb Pain, Ganglion Cyst and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perreira on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Perreira. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perreira.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perreira, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perreira appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

