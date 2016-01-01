Dr. Aimee Parow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aimee Parow, MD
Overview
Dr. Aimee Parow, MD is a Neonatal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neonatal Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Parow works at
Locations
Cardiology at The Wellness & Prevention Center170 William St, New York, NY 10038 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
About Dr. Aimee Parow, MD
- Neonatal Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1184808867
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine, Neonatology and Pediatrics
