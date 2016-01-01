Overview

Dr. Aimee Parow, MD is a Neonatal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neonatal Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Parow works at Neonatology (Newborn Medicine) in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.