Overview

Dr. Aimee Lucas, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai Morningside.



Dr. Lucas works at Mount Sinai Faculty Practice Associates in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gas-Bloat Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.