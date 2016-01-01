See All Gastroenterologists in New York, NY
Gastroenterology
Dr. Aimee Lucas, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai Morningside.

Dr. Lucas works at Mount Sinai Faculty Practice Associates in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gas-Bloat Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Mount Sinai Medical Center
    5 E 98th St Fl 11, New York, NY 10029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Constipation
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Constipation
Abdominal Pain
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Colon Cancer Screening
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy
Colorectal Cancer Screening
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Duodenal Polypectomy
Dysphagia
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine)
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Esophagitis
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis
Gallbladder Scan
Gastric Ulcer
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hemorrhoids
Hepatitis A Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Hepatitis C Virus Screening
Hepatitis Screening
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia
Impedance Testing
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Liver Function Test
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
pH Probe
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Reflux Esophagitis
Screening Colonoscopy
Ultrasound, Endoanal
Ultrasound, Esophageal
Unexplained Weight Loss
VAP Lipid Testing
Wireless pH Testing
Anal or Rectal Pain
Celiac Disease
Cirrhosis
Crohn's Disease
Dehydration
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Duodenal Ulcer
Duodenitis
Enteritis
Esophageal Motility Disorders
Esophageal Ulcer
Esophageal Varices
Food Allergy
Gallstones
Gastrointestinal Bleeding
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption
Gastroparesis
Heartburn
Hepatitis B - Immune Response
Hepatitis C
Ileus
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Indigestion
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Intestinal Obstruction
Lactose Intolerance
Liver Biopsy
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome
Malnutrition
Mesenteric Panniculitis
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Pancreatitis
Peptic Ulcer
Pouchitis
Stomal Ulcer
Ulcerative Colitis
Viral Enteritis
Viral Hepatitis
Vomiting Disorders
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Gastroenterology
    17 years of experience
    English
    Female
    1487831582
    YALE UNIVERSITY
    Gastroenterology
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    • Mount Sinai Morningside

    Dr. Aimee Lucas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lucas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lucas has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lucas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lucas works at Mount Sinai Faculty Practice Associates in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Lucas’s profile.

    Dr. Lucas has seen patients for Gas-Bloat Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lucas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Lucas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lucas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lucas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lucas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

