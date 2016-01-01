Dr. Aimee Lucas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lucas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aimee Lucas, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Aimee Lucas, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai Morningside.
Mount Sinai Medical Center5 E 98th St Fl 11, New York, NY 10029 Directions
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Gastroenterology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- Female
- YALE UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Morningside
Dr. Lucas has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lucas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lucas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lucas has seen patients for Gas-Bloat Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lucas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Lucas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lucas.
