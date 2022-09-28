Dr. Aimee Levy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aimee Levy, MD
Overview
Dr. Aimee Levy, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Edmond, OK. They completed their fellowship with University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
Dr. Levy works at
Locations
-
1
INTEGRIS General Surgery4833 Integris Pkwy Ste 350, Edmond, OK 73034 Directions (405) 657-3690
-
2
Integris Baptist Medical Center3300 NW Expressway, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 949-3905Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Integris Health Edmond4801 Integris Pkwy, Edmond, OK 73034 Directions (405) 657-3300
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- Integris Health Edmond
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Aimee Levy, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1902946486
Education & Certifications
- University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levy has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levy accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levy works at
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Levy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levy.
