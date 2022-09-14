Overview

Dr. Aimee Leonard, MD is a Dermatologic Surgery Specialist in Springfield, MA. They specialize in Dermatologic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med.



Dr. Leonard works at New England Dermatology & Laser Center in Springfield, MA with other offices in Stoneham, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Grafts, Skin Cancer and Basal Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.