Dr. Aimee Leonard, MD
Overview
Dr. Aimee Leonard, MD is a Dermatologic Surgery Specialist in Springfield, MA. They specialize in Dermatologic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med.
Locations
New England Dermatology PC3455 Main St Ste 5, Springfield, MA 01107 Directions (413) 733-9600
Mystic Valley Dermatology92 Montvale Ave Ste 3000, Stoneham, MA 02180 Directions (781) 358-8429Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 7:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Leonard was excellent. She is very personable and highly competent. Her follow up was superb. She explained the procedure very well and got excellent results.
About Dr. Aimee Leonard, MD
- Dermatologic Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Laser and Skin Surgery Center of Indiana
- New York University Medical Center Tisch Hospital
- University of Maryland Medical Center
- Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med
- University of Wisconsin / Madison
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leonard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leonard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leonard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leonard has seen patients for Skin Grafts, Skin Cancer and Basal Cell Carcinoma , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leonard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
110 patients have reviewed Dr. Leonard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leonard.
