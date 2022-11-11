Dr. Krausz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aimee Krausz, MD
Overview
Dr. Aimee Krausz, MD is a Dermatologist in West Chester, PA.
Dr. Krausz works at
Locations
-
1
Main Line Dermatology1246 Wrights Ln, West Chester, PA 19380 Directions (610) 688-3099
-
2
Aesthetic Dermatology Associates PC21 Industrial Blvd Ste 101, Paoli, PA 19301 Directions (610) 566-7300Monday9:30am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 12:00pmThursday7:45am - 5:00pm
-
3
Montgomery Dermatology LLC860 1st Ave Ste 8B, King of Prussia, PA 19406 Directions (610) 265-1166
-
4
University of Pennsylvania3400 Civic Center Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 360-0909
Hospital Affiliations
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Krausz?
Had Mohs for the first time. Super nervous!!!! Called with questions and her nurse was extremely comforting. During the surgery both she and her nurses were wonderful. Just one week out and the wound looks so good! Beyond impressed by her bedside manner and expertise. I definitely felt like I mattered, which is rare in medicine these days!
About Dr. Aimee Krausz, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1366837395
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Krausz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Krausz works at
Dr. Krausz has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krausz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krausz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krausz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.