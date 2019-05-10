Dr. Aimee Klapach, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klapach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aimee Klapach, MD
Dr. Aimee Klapach, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital.
Sports & Orthopaedic Specialists8100 W 78th St Ste 213, Minneapolis, MN 55439 Directions (952) 946-9777
Center for Reproductive Medicinethe2800 Chicago Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55407 Directions (952) 946-9777
Sports & Orthopaedic Specialists - Plymouth2805 Campus Dr Ste 465, Minneapolis, MN 55441 Directions (612) 863-6029
Sports & Orthopaedic Specialists1301 33RD ST S, Saint Cloud, MN 56301 Directions (952) 946-9777
Sports & Orthopaedic Specialists11855 Ulysses St NE Ste 210, Blaine, MN 55434 Directions (952) 946-9777
- Abbott Northwestern Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Shoulder and Bicep work done this winter. She was very informative prior to surgery and very on top of recovery and rehab / Physical Therapy afterwards to give me the best results and function post surgery.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa
