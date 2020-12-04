Dr. Garza has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aimee Garza, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Aimee Garza, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Medical City Denton.
Dr. Garza works at
Locations
The Center for Neurology and Neurophysiology P.A.7000 Parkwood Blvd Ste F100, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions (214) 494-4424
The Center for Neurology and Neurophysiology, P.A.4500 Hillcrest Rd Ste 185, Frisco, TX 75035 Directions (214) 494-4424
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Denton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Elderplan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I found Dr. Garza because I wasn't confident in competence of my blepharospasm doctor. Dr. Garza is amazing--she is knowledgeable, explains all in terms I understand, and genuinely cares about her patients. I have very seldom had to wait much after my appointment time. Her staff also show they care about the patients and are efficient in their jobs.
About Dr. Aimee Garza, MD
- Neurology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1487854667
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
- University of Texas Health Center
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- Texas A&M University / Main Campus
- Neurology
Dr. Garza accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garza works at
Dr. Garza has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Cranial Trauma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Garza speaks Spanish.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Garza. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.