Overview

Dr. Aimee French, MD is a Pulmonologist in Corona, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with Parkview Community Hospital Medical Center and Riverside Community Hospital.



Dr. French works at Breathe Clinic in Corona, CA with other offices in Riverside, CA. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.