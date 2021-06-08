See All Oncologists in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Aimee Fleury, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Aimee Fleury, MD

Oncology
3.5 (23)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Aimee Fleury, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from University Of Nevada School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, MountainView Hospital and Valley Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Fleury works at Women's Cancer Center of Nevada in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Uterine Cancer and Cervical Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Women's Cancer Center of Nevada
    3131 La Canada St Ste 241, Las Vegas, NV 89169 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 970-6159
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
  • MountainView Hospital
  • Valley Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gynecologic Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Cervical Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Cervical Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Plan of Nevada
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Fleury?

    Jun 08, 2021
    Dr. Fleury is a very caring, she explained my condition and answered my questions. She knew how scared I was and did her best to explain the process to me. I am grateful for everything she has done. She is direct and honest, I appreciated that. She is a Doctor not your support system, she does not hide anything. I was able to turn to my family for support with the information she provided me.
    Lisa Simmons — Jun 08, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Aimee Fleury, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Aimee Fleury, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Fleury to family and friends

    Dr. Fleury's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Fleury

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Aimee Fleury, MD.

    About Dr. Aimee Fleury, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1477677417
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Johns Hopkins Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aimee Fleury, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fleury is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fleury has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fleury has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fleury works at Women's Cancer Center of Nevada in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Fleury’s profile.

    Dr. Fleury has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Uterine Cancer and Cervical Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fleury on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Fleury. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fleury.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fleury, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fleury appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Aimee Fleury, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.