Overview

Dr. Aimee Edell, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Ramon, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Dartmouth Med and is affiliated with San Ramon Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Edell works at East Bay Eye Center in San Ramon, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.