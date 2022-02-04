Dr. Aimee Carr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aimee Carr, MD
Overview
Dr. Aimee Carr, MD is an Urology Specialist in Rockwall, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med and is affiliated with Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe, Hunt Regional Medical Center, Methodist Richardson Medical Center and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall.
Locations
Urology Clinics of North Texas - Rockwall Office890 Rockwall Pkwy, Rockwall, TX 75032 Directions (972) 494-6764
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe
- Hunt Regional Medical Center
- Methodist Richardson Medical Center
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Carr took the action to get me medical attention/surgery as soon as possible which was the next day. She was very clear and effective in her communication with me. She has a precise style in all her dealings which anyone should draw comfort from.
About Dr. Aimee Carr, MD
- Urology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Tagalog
Education & Certifications
- Clinical Fellowship In Urinary Incontinence and Voiding Dysfunction, Metropolitan Urologic Specialists
- University Of Chicago, Section Of Urology
- Baylor Coll of Med
- Massachusetts Institute Of Technology
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carr has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Carr speaks Spanish and Tagalog.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Carr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.