Dr. Aimee Boegle, MD
Overview
Dr. Aimee Boegle, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Neurology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from DARTMOUTH COLLEGE and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.
Locations
Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center330 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215 Directions (617) 667-8130
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Boegle is a skilled, compassionate clinician who has treated me with great care and benefit during a two week ICU admission and in out-patient visits. She is the doctor you have always wanted to have!
About Dr. Aimee Boegle, MD
- Neurology
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- DARTMOUTH COLLEGE
- Neurology and Neuromuscular Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boegle has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boegle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boegle has seen patients for Tension Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boegle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Boegle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boegle.
