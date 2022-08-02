Dr. Aimee Aukerman, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aukerman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aimee Aukerman, DMD
Overview
Dr. Aimee Aukerman, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Wadsworth, OH.
Dr. Aukerman works at
Locations
Great Oaks Dental Care950 High St, Wadsworth, OH 44281 Directions (330) 975-8583
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Love her a great job
About Dr. Aimee Aukerman, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aukerman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aukerman accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Aukerman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aukerman.
