Dr. Aimee Altschul-Latzman, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Aimee Altschul-Latzman, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with St. Vincent's Medical Center.
Allergy & Asthma Consultants of Fairfield County, Fairfield, CT140 Sherman St Fl 3, Fairfield, CT 06824 Directions (203) 955-1461
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
We have been patients of Dr. Altschul-Latzman for 15 years and have received only excellent care. I highly recommend Dr. Altschul-Latzman. She takes the time to understand and provide the best medical care.
- Allergy & Immunology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1003855859
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Yale University
