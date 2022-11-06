Overview

Dr. Aimee Altschul-Latzman, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with St. Vincent's Medical Center.



Dr. Altschul-Latzman works at Allergy & Asthma Consultants of Fairfield County, Fairfield, CT in Fairfield, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Postnasal Drip and Animal Allergies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.