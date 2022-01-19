See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Ailian Chen, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3 (14)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ailian Chen, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from NANJING COLLEGE OF TRADITIONAL CHINESE MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Staten Island University Hospital.

They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Polyneuropathy, Polyneuropathy and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    1302 Kings Hwy Fl 5, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 258-2655
    7 Bond St Ste 1A, Great Neck, NY 11021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 330-1313

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Mount Sinai Beth Israel
  • Staten Island University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Polyneuropathy
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Polyneuropathy
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations

Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jan 19, 2022
    I have been with Dr. Chen a number of years and have found that she takes her time and cares about her patient. I also found that her mother is very friendly and caring. BK- Brooklyn-1/18/2022
    — Jan 19, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Ailian Chen, MD
    About Dr. Ailian Chen, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 37 years of experience
    • English, Chinese
    • 1831298801
    Education & Certifications

    • NANJING COLLEGE OF TRADITIONAL CHINESE MEDICINE
