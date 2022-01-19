Overview

Dr. Ailian Chen, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from NANJING COLLEGE OF TRADITIONAL CHINESE MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Staten Island University Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Polyneuropathy, Polyneuropathy and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.