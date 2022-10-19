See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Torrance, CA
Dr. Aileen Takahashi, MD

Bariatric Surgery
4.5 (21)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Aileen Takahashi, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Takahashi works at Association South Bay Surgeons in Torrance, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Appendectomy, Laparoscopic and Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Association South Bay Surgeons
    23451 Madison St Ste 340, Torrance, CA 90505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 222-2345
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
  • Torrance Memorial Medical Center

Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Obesity
Inguinal Hernia
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Obesity
Inguinal Hernia

Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Inguinal Hernia
Abdominal Pain
Abdominoplasty
Appendicitis
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Gallbladder Removal
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
Gallstones
Hernia Repair
Hiatal Hernia
Incisional Hernia
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open
Intestinal Obstruction
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair
Umbilical Hernia
Ventral Hernia
Abdominal Abscess
Abdominal Hernia
Abscess
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Acid Reflux Surgery
Anorectal Abscess
Appendectomy, Open
Appendix Cancer
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery)
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Bile Duct Procedure
Biliary Atresia
Bladder Surgery
Colectomy
Colonic Volvulus
Colorectal Cancer
Constipation
Crohn's Disease
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open)
Excision of Esophageal Lesion
Excision of Stomach Tumor
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic
Gastric Ulcer
Gastrotomy
Hemorrhoids
Hidradenitis
Ileus
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Intestinal Abscess
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy)
Intussusception
Ischemic Colitis
Laparoscopic Revision Gastric Restrictive Procedure
Laparotomy
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Meckel's Diverticulum
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
Orchiectomy
Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure)
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Partial Lung Collapse
Pediatric Obesity
Pelvic Abscess
Peptic Ulcer
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Pleural Effusion
Port Placements or Replacements
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage)
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Secondary Malignancies
Sleeve Gastrectomy
Small Intestine Cancer
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal
Splenectomy
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Thyroid Nodule
Ulcerative Colitis
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Wound Repair
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    Oct 19, 2022
    Dr. Takahashi is the best! She knows her stuff and she knows how to explain it to you in terms you can understand. Her work is impeccable she is truly an artist. Zero issues. One year PO, vsg with hiatal hernia repair. The program is well designed and complete. The office is always helpful. Thank you Dr. Takahashi for my new lease on life!
    EP — Oct 19, 2022
    About Dr. Aileen Takahashi, MD

    • Bariatric Surgery
    • 26 years of experience
    • English
    • 1669495487
    Education & Certifications

    • University CA Los Angeles
    • Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
    • New York Medical College
    • California State University At Long Beach
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aileen Takahashi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Takahashi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Takahashi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Takahashi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Takahashi works at Association South Bay Surgeons in Torrance, CA. View the full address on Dr. Takahashi’s profile.

    Dr. Takahashi has seen patients for Appendectomy, Laparoscopic and Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Takahashi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Takahashi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Takahashi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Takahashi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Takahashi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

