Dr. Aileen Novero, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Aileen Novero, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with PIH Health Downey Hospital and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Novero works at
Locations
1
Stephen W McCann, MD23456 Hawthorne Blvd Ste 260, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (424) 212-6200Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
2
Long Beach - Elm1043 Elm Ave Ste 104, Long Beach, CA 90813 Directions (562) 590-0345Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
3
City of Hope South Bay5215 TORRANCE BLVD, Torrance, CA 90503 Directions (626) 873-5697
4
The Oncology Institute Tx A Professional Association18000 Studebaker Rd Ste 800, Cerritos, CA 90703 Directions (562) 869-1201
Hospital Affiliations
- PIH Health Downey Hospital
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I felt an immediate connection with her, she is very in tune & alert to get to know her patient's special needs. She is warm and compassionate with excellent listening skills. What a relief. I felt well cared for. Dr Novero has the rare quality of being eager to do more research for what all is needed to help her patients.
About Dr. Aileen Novero, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Armenian
- 1154641421
Education & Certifications
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Medical Oncology
