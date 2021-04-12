Dr. Aileen King, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. King is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aileen King, MD
Overview
Dr. Aileen King, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ca and is affiliated with St. Luke's Boise Medical Center.
Locations
Women's Health Associates333 N 1st St Ste 240, Boise, ID 83702 Directions (208) 338-8900
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Listens, cares and wants to help. So knowledgeable and explains in a way anyone can understand. I appreciate her very much
About Dr. Aileen King, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Ca
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. King has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. King accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. King. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. King.
