Overview

Dr. Aileen Heras-Herzig, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Covington, KY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital, St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital and St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas Hospital.



Dr. Heras-Herzig works at St.Elizabeth Healthcare in Covington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Calcium Metabolism Disorders, Vitamin D Deficiency and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.