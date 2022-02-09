Overview

Dr. Aileen Bilyak, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hallandale Beach, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.



Dr. Bilyak works at Memorial Regional Hospital, Emergency and Trauma Services, Hollywood, FL in Hallandale Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.