Dr. Aileen Aldrich, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Aileen Aldrich, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Infectious Disease Medicine. They graduated from University Of North Dakota School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.
Spectrum Health Medical Group35 Michigan St NE Ste 4150, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
She is a wonderful, caring doctor who really listens.
- Pediatrics
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1184063869
Education & Certifications
- Childrens Hospital &amp; Medical Center|Childrens Hospital &amp;amp; Medical Center
- Spectrum Health - Butterworth Hospital
- University Of North Dakota School Of Medicine
- Pediatric Infectious Disease Medicine and Pediatrics
Dr. Aldrich accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Aldrich using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Aldrich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Aldrich. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aldrich.
