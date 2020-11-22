Overview

Dr. Ailee Laham, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Powell, TN. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine.



Dr. Laham works at Center for Sight, PC in Powell, TN with other offices in Maryville, TN, Morristown, TN, Crossville, TN, Oak Ridge, TN, Harriman, TN, Sevierville, TN and Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Macular Edema along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.