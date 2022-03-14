Dr. Ailda Nika, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nika is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ailda Nika, MD
Overview
Dr. Ailda Nika, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TIRANES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.
Dr. Nika works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Univ. Rheumatologists1611 W Harrison St Ste 510, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 563-2800
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nika?
I just love Dr Nika!!!!
About Dr. Ailda Nika, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Albanian, French and Italian
- 1831316983
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TIRANES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nika has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nika accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nika has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nika works at
Dr. Nika has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Arthritis and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nika on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nika speaks Albanian, French and Italian.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Nika. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nika.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nika, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nika appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.