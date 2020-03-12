Dr. Thanou accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aikaterini Thanou, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Aikaterini Thanou, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Edmond, OK. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from ACKERMAN COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC and is affiliated with OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center.
Dr. Thanou works at
Locations
-
1
Ou Health Physicians Fountain Lake14101 N Eastern Ave Ste F, Edmond, OK 73013 Directions (405) 340-0551
-
2
Infectious Diseases Institute711 Stanton L Young Blvd Ste 430, Oklahoma City, OK 73104 Directions (405) 271-6434
-
3
Board of Regents of the Univ. of Oklahoma Ou Physicians825 NE 10th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73104 Directions (405) 271-0478
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Thanou?
This was my first visit with Dr. Thanou. I have been seeing a rheumatologist for over 10 years now. Dr. Thanou was very professional. She went over all of my past medications and chose a regimen that she thought was the best for me. She spoke with me for over 30 minutes about my issues. I also loved the fact that you take labs and xrays in her facility and they are super quick. I would definitely recommend this 5 star doctor!
About Dr. Aikaterini Thanou, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1316088016
Education & Certifications
- ACKERMAN COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thanou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thanou works at
Dr. Thanou has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Arthritis of the Elbow and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thanou on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Thanou. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thanou.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thanou, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thanou appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.