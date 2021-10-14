Overview

Dr. Aikaterini Markopoulou, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Glenview, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Athens and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Skokie Hospital.



Dr. Markopoulou works at Northshore Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation - Glenbrook Ambulatory Care Center (acc) in Glenview, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Insomnia, Essential Tremor and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.