Dr. Aijaz Yazdani, MD
Overview
Dr. Aijaz Yazdani, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Elizabethtown, KY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Liaquat Medical College and is affiliated with Baptist Health Hardin and Taylor Regional Hospital.
Locations
Helmwood Medical Center914 N Dixie Ave, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 Directions (270) 735-9066
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Hardin
- Taylor Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
He knows his field of work well. He is straight forward and honest! I trust him and respect him. He tells it like it is!
About Dr. Aijaz Yazdani, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 45 years of experience
- English, Panjabi and Urdu
- 1447222781
Education & Certifications
- U Of Arkansas Med Sc
- Liaquat Medical College
- Internal Medicine and Sleep Medicine
Dr. Yazdani has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yazdani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yazdani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yazdani speaks Panjabi and Urdu.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Yazdani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yazdani.
