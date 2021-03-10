Overview

Dr. Aijaz Hussain, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Monroe Township, NJ. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from RNT Med Coll, Udaipur and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center, Princeton Medical Center and Saint Peter's University Hospital.



Dr. Hussain works at Pulmonary & Sleep Disorders of N.J., PC in Monroe Township, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Overweight, Obesity and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.