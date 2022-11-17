Dr. Aijaz Alvi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alvi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aijaz Alvi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Aijaz Alvi, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Hoffman Estates, IL. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Sherman Hospital.
Dr. Alvi works at
Locations
1
Specialty Care Institute3150 W Higgins Rd Ste 120, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Directions (847) 888-9000
2
Specialty Care Elgin1750 N Randall Rd Ste 210, Elgin, IL 60123 Directions (847) 888-9000
3
Barrington Office602 Fox Glen Ct, Barrington, IL 60010 Directions (847) 888-9000
4
Elgin Office1710 N Randall Rd Ste 210, Elgin, IL 60123 Directions (847) 888-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Sherman Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Lincoln
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- MVP Health Care
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had sinus surgery 2 weeks ago and Dr. Alvi and his team were wonderful. Everyone is so professional and caring. I can now breathe much better. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Aijaz Alvi, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1174556773
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh
- Albert Einstein College Of Med
- Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Alvi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alvi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alvi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alvi works at
Dr. Alvi has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alvi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
61 patients have reviewed Dr. Alvi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alvi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alvi, there are benefits to both methods.