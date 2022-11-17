See All Otolaryngologists in Hoffman Estates, IL
Dr. Aijaz Alvi, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.5 (61)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Aijaz Alvi, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Hoffman Estates, IL. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Sherman Hospital.

Dr. Alvi works at Specialty Care Institute in Hoffman Estates, IL with other offices in Elgin, IL and Barrington, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Specialty Care Institute
    3150 W Higgins Rd Ste 120, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 888-9000
  2. 2
    Specialty Care Elgin
    1750 N Randall Rd Ste 210, Elgin, IL 60123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 888-9000
  3. 3
    Barrington Office
    602 Fox Glen Ct, Barrington, IL 60010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 888-9000
  4. 4
    Elgin Office
    1710 N Randall Rd Ste 210, Elgin, IL 60123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 888-9000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Sherman Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Ear Ache
Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Ear Ache

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • HealthLink
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Lincoln
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • MVP Health Care
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 61 ratings
    Patient Ratings (61)
    5 Star
    (53)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    About Dr. Aijaz Alvi, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • English
    • 1174556773
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Pittsburgh
    • Albert Einstein College Of Med
    • Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aijaz Alvi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alvi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Alvi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Alvi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Alvi has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alvi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    61 patients have reviewed Dr. Alvi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alvi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alvi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alvi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

