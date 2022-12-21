Overview

Dr. Aiga Charles, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Templeton, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center, Marian Regional Medical Center, Mercy Hospital Of Folsom and Methodist Hospital of Sacramento.



Dr. Charles works at Templeton Women's Health Center in Templeton, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

