Dr. Aidis Kozica, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Dentistry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY.



Dr. Kozica works at Kozica Dental in Worcester, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.