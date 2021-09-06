See All Ophthalmologists in Albany, NY
Dr. Aida Wakil, MD

Ophthalmology
3.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Aida Wakil, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital, Albany Memorial Hospital and Samaritan Hospital.

Dr. Wakil works at Bailey & Wakil Eye Physicians in Albany, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Main Office
    222 Great Oaks Blvd, Albany, NY 12203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 238-0647

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Albany Medical Center Hospital
  • Albany Memorial Hospital
  • Samaritan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Dry Eyes
Trichiasis
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Dry Eyes
Trichiasis

Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Melanoma Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American

    Ratings & Reviews
    Sep 06, 2021
    Her office runs smooth as glass, all test equipment works and there are private exam rooms (yes, you would these are a given), professional staff, spotless premises. Dr. Wakil is professional and accurate, explains things well. She's doing my cataract surgery and I look forward to seeing again.
    About Dr. Aida Wakil, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    Education & Certifications

    • Anheuser-Busch Eye Insts-St Louis U
    • U Ill Coll Med
    • Washington Hospital Center
    • HOWARD UNIV COLL OF MED
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aida Wakil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wakil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wakil has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wakil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wakil works at Bailey & Wakil Eye Physicians in Albany, NY. View the full address on Dr. Wakil’s profile.

    Dr. Wakil has seen patients for Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wakil on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Wakil. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wakil.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wakil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wakil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

