Dr. Aida Wakil, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Aida Wakil, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital, Albany Memorial Hospital and Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Wakil works at
Locations
Main Office222 Great Oaks Blvd, Albany, NY 12203 Directions (518) 238-0647
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
- Albany Memorial Hospital
- Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Her office runs smooth as glass, all test equipment works and there are private exam rooms (yes, you would these are a given), professional staff, spotless premises. Dr. Wakil is professional and accurate, explains things well. She's doing my cataract surgery and I look forward to seeing again.
About Dr. Aida Wakil, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1205878576
Education & Certifications
- Anheuser-Busch Eye Insts-St Louis U
- U Ill Coll Med
- Washington Hospital Center
- HOWARD UNIV COLL OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wakil has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wakil accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wakil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wakil has seen patients for Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wakil on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Wakil. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wakil.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wakil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wakil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.