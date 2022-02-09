Dr. Aida Shanti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shanti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aida Shanti, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Aida Shanti, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from JORDAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Aurora West Allis Medical Center.
Dr. Shanti works at
Locations
Aurora West Allis Medical Center8901 W Lincoln Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53227 Directions (414) 329-4300
Hospital Affiliations
- Aurora West Allis Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I’m surprised by all the negative reviews. Dr. Shanti is wonderful. Yes, she can be a bit blunt but I’d rather my medical professional not sugarcoat the issue. We used Aurora Fertility and Dr Shanti for IVF and conceived a beautiful baby boy on the first try, after 7 years of trying and failing on our own. I found scheduling to be easy, appointment times available, and my treatment plan was well-communicated. We are using Dr Shanti and Aurora Fertility for a second child. I would recommend her to anyone looking for some assistance with getting pregnant.
About Dr. Aida Shanti, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1023108511
Education & Certifications
- JORDAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shanti has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shanti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shanti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shanti speaks Arabic.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Shanti. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shanti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shanti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shanti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.