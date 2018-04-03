Dr. Aida Sadikovic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sadikovic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aida Sadikovic, MD
Overview
Dr. Aida Sadikovic, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES.
Dr. Sadikovic works at
Locations
-
1
Kaiser Permanente Walnut Creek Medical Center1425 S Main St, Walnut Creek, CA 94596 Directions (925) 295-4000
-
2
The Permanente Medical Group275 W Macarthur Blvd, Oakland, CA 94611 Directions (510) 752-1000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Sadikovic?
I am surprised at the negative reviews as well. I was with her 6 years and was very happy. She is very responsive, kind and a good doctor. She guessed what was wrong with me correctly before sending me to specialist to confirm, and she was happy to order extra blood tests that I wanted to do cause I'm paranoid.
About Dr. Aida Sadikovic, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1538485495
Education & Certifications
- CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sadikovic has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sadikovic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sadikovic works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Sadikovic. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sadikovic.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sadikovic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sadikovic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.