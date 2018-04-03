See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Walnut Creek, CA
Overview

Dr. Aida Sadikovic, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES.

Dr. Sadikovic works at Kaiser Permanente Medical Group in Walnut Creek, CA with other offices in Oakland, CA. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kaiser Permanente Walnut Creek Medical Center
    1425 S Main St, Walnut Creek, CA 94596
  2. 2
    The Permanente Medical Group
    275 W Macarthur Blvd, Oakland, CA 94611

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Apr 03, 2018
    I am surprised at the negative reviews as well. I was with her 6 years and was very happy. She is very responsive, kind and a good doctor. She guessed what was wrong with me correctly before sending me to specialist to confirm, and she was happy to order extra blood tests that I wanted to do cause I'm paranoid.
    — Apr 03, 2018
    About Dr. Aida Sadikovic, MD

    CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES
    Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aida Sadikovic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Sadikovic has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sadikovic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Sadikovic. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sadikovic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sadikovic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

