Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Boca Raton, FL
Dr. Aida Murko, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
3.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Aida Murko, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Medicinski Fakultet Vladimir Bakaric, Rijeka.

Dr. Murko works at Dr. Aida Murko in Boca Raton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Murko & Murko MD PA
    Murko & Murko MD PA
21301 Powerline Rd Ste 302, Boca Raton, FL 33433
(561) 852-2525
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 1:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
ADHD and-or ADD

Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
ADHD and-or ADD
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Autism
Bipolar Disorder
Depressive Disorders
Disruptive Behavior Disorders
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Family Psychotherapy
Major Depressive Disorder
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)
Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Psychiatric Diseases
Schizoaffective Disorder
Schizophrenia
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Mar 29, 2022
    Dr. Murko is phenomenal. She has immeasurable knowledge in psychiatric treatment. Through years of treatment with her not only has she taken great care of my health, but also she is lovely to speak with at every appointment. It's rare...few and far between to find a doctor that combines such personal touches and care for a patient like me. Absolutely outstanding quality of medical care, and great staff. I highly recommend becoming her patient!
    — Mar 29, 2022
    About Dr. Aida Murko, MD

    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    • 43 years of experience
    • English
    • 1639133366
    Education & Certifications

    • University Ia Hosp
    • University Of Iowa Hospital And Clinic
    • Medicinski Fakultet Vladimir Bakaric, Rijeka
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
