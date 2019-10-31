Overview

Dr. Aida Loudyi, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in North Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from LIAONING COLLEGE OF TRADITIONAL CHINESE MED / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Barton Memorial Hospital and Carson Valley Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.