Dr. Aida Loudyi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Loudyi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aida Loudyi, MD
Overview
Dr. Aida Loudyi, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in North Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from LIAONING COLLEGE OF TRADITIONAL CHINESE MED / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Barton Memorial Hospital and Carson Valley Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 4100 N Martin L King Blvd Ste A, North Las Vegas, NV 89032 Directions (702) 723-2086
Kingman Regional Medical Center3269 N Stockton Hill Rd, Kingman, AZ 86409 Directions (928) 757-2101
Hospital Affiliations
- Barton Memorial Hospital
- Carson Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Louydi is amazing. She was very thorough and explained each step as we went along. Before making any changes to my medicine she took time to look at my past medical history as well as speak to previous health care providers. I have a few auto immune diseases makinh my case difficult. She is patient and explained all my blood work results. I left her office crying because i was so happy to finally find a rhuematologist who cared.
About Dr. Aida Loudyi, MD
- Rheumatology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1225152572
Education & Certifications
- LIAONING COLLEGE OF TRADITIONAL CHINESE MED / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Loudyi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Loudyi accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Loudyi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Loudyi has seen patients for Arthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Loudyi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Loudyi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Loudyi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Loudyi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Loudyi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.