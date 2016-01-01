Overview

Dr. Aida Girma, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Arlington, VA. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Virginia Hospital Center.



Dr. Girma works at Virginia Hospital Center Physicians Group in Arlington, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.