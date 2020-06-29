Dr. Coffey has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aida Coffey, MD
Overview
Dr. Aida Coffey, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lakeway, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus.
Dr. Coffey works at
Locations
Diane Nguyen DO Pllc1010 Ranch Road 620 S Ste 108, Lakeway, TX 78734 Directions (512) 496-7284
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
She is very helpful and so reassuring. She is not an alarmist. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Aida Coffey, MD
- Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1811069917
Education & Certifications
- University Of Md Med Sys
- University of Virginia / Main Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Coffey accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Coffey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Coffey works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Coffey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coffey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coffey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coffey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.