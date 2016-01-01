Overview

Dr. Aida Capo, MD is a Pulmonologist in North Bergen, NJ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central Del Este (UCE), Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Holy Name Medical Center, Hudson Regional Hospital and Palisades Medical Center.



Dr. Capo works at Hackensack Meridian Health Medical Group - Pulmonology in North Bergen, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Bronchitis, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.