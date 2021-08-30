See All Ophthalmologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Aida Bounama, MD

Ophthalmology
3.5 (3)
11 years of experience
Dr. Aida Bounama, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital and Houston Methodist West Hospital.

Dr. Bounama works at Berkeley Eye Center in Houston, TX with other offices in Conroe, TX, Spring, TX and Katy, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Ectropion of Eyelid and Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

  1. 1
    Caplan-berkeley Llp Dba Caplan Surgery Center
    3100 Weslayan St Ste 400, Houston, TX 77027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 526-1600
  2. 2
    Berkeley Eye Center
    17450 St Lukes Way Ste 100, Conroe, TX 77384 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 363-3443
  3. 3
    Grand Oaks Surgery Center
    3929 Woodsons Reserve Pkwy, Spring, TX 77386 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (346) 432-6443
  4. 4
    Katy Area Surgical Center
    21502 Merchants Way, Katy, TX 77449 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 579-6777
  5. 5
    Berkeley Eye Center - Katy Freeway
    8800 Katy Fwy Ste 107, Houston, TX 77024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 827-8311

  • Houston Methodist Hospital
  • Houston Methodist West Hospital

Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Ectropion of Eyelid
Eyelid Disorders
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Entropion Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Canthoplasty and Canthopexy Chevron Icon
Canthotomy Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chronic Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Dacryocystorhinostomy Chevron Icon
Dacryocystostomy or Dacryocystotomy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Enucleation of Eye Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Surgery Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    Aug 30, 2021
    I saw Dr. Bounama for an eyelid lift consultation. She was very friendly and answered all of my questions. I have the surgery scheduled and am excited to see the results!
    Celeste G Schooley — Aug 30, 2021
