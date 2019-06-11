See All Anatomic Pathologists in San Francisco, CA
Dr. Ahvie Herskowitz, MD

Anatomic Pathology
4 (7)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ahvie Herskowitz, MD is an Anatomic Pathology Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Anatomic Pathology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Anatomic Pathology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Mary's Medical Center.

Dr. Herskowitz works at Anatara Medicine in San Francisco, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Anatara Medicine
    1700 California St Ste 520, San Francisco, CA 94109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 345-0099

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Mary's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radioallergosorbent Test
Blood Allergy Testing
Patch Testing
Radioallergosorbent Test
Blood Allergy Testing
Patch Testing

Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
4.1
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Jun 11, 2019
Best diagnostician of them all.
— Jun 11, 2019
About Dr. Ahvie Herskowitz, MD

Specialties
  • Anatomic Pathology
Years of Experience
  • 45 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1336243419
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
Board Certifications
  • Anatomic Pathology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Ahvie Herskowitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herskowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Herskowitz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Herskowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Herskowitz works at Anatara Medicine in San Francisco, CA. View the full address on Dr. Herskowitz’s profile.

7 patients have reviewed Dr. Herskowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herskowitz.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Herskowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Herskowitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

