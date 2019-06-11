Dr. Ahvie Herskowitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herskowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ahvie Herskowitz, MD
Overview
Dr. Ahvie Herskowitz, MD is an Anatomic Pathology Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Anatomic Pathology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Anatomic Pathology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Mary's Medical Center.
Locations
Anatara Medicine1700 California St Ste 520, San Francisco, CA 94109 Directions (415) 345-0099
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mary's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Best diagnostician of them all.
About Dr. Ahvie Herskowitz, MD
- Anatomic Pathology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1336243419
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Anatomic Pathology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Herskowitz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Herskowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Herskowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herskowitz.
