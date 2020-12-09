See All Interventional Cardiologists in Chandler, AZ
Dr. Ahtisham Shakoor, MD

Interventional Cardiology
3.5 (41)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ahtisham Shakoor, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Rawalpindi Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.

Dr. Shakoor works at Chandler Cardiology Associates LLC in Chandler, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Mitral Valve Regurgitation, Mitral Valve Stenosis and Aortic Valve Regurgitation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Chandler Cardiology Associates LLC
    1850 W Frye Rd Ste 101, Chandler, AZ 85224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 782-0101

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chandler Regional Medical Center
  • Mercy Gilbert Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Aortic Valve Regurgitation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Ameriben
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • Arizona PHCS
    • Assurant Health
    • AZ Benefit Options
    • AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
    • Bankers Life and Casualty
    • Banner Health
    • Bashas Benefit Trust
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bridgeway Health Solutions
    • Care 1st Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • City of Mesa Health Plan
    • Concentra
    • Conseco
    • CopperPoint Mutual
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Gila River HealthCare
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Choice of Arizona
    • Health Net
    • Healthcare Connect
    • Humana
    • Indian Health Service
    • Ironwood Cancer and Research Center
    • LifeWise
    • Magellan Health Services
    • Maricopa Foundation For Medical Care
    • Maricopa Health Plan
    • Maricopa Managed Care
    • Marsh Affinity Group Services
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Mercy Care
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual Medical
    • PHCS
    • Phoenix Health Plan
    • Physicians Mutual
    • Principal Life
    • Pyramid Life
    • SCAN Health Plan
    • Self Pay
    • Southwest Service Administrators, Inc.
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • Ucare
    • UniCare
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • University Physicians
    • Worker's Compensation
    • Zenith Administrators Inc

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Dec 09, 2020
    It was my first visit today for my mom. Best Doctor and very good staff, dr is very pleasant to talk to and makes you very comfortable Recommend him to everyone I know !
    Basir Ali — Dec 09, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Ahtisham Shakoor, MD

    • Interventional Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    • English, Punjabi and Urdu
    NPI Number
    • 1356426316
    NPI Number

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Univ Of South Alabama Medical Center
    Residency
    • Univ Of South Alabama Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Rawalpindi Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiology
    Board Certifications

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ahtisham Shakoor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shakoor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shakoor has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shakoor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shakoor works at Chandler Cardiology Associates LLC in Chandler, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Shakoor’s profile.

    Dr. Shakoor has seen patients for Mitral Valve Regurgitation, Mitral Valve Stenosis and Aortic Valve Regurgitation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shakoor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Shakoor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shakoor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shakoor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shakoor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

