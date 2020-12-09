Dr. Ahtisham Shakoor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shakoor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ahtisham Shakoor, MD
Dr. Ahtisham Shakoor, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Rawalpindi Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.
Chandler Cardiology Associates LLC1850 W Frye Rd Ste 101, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 782-0101
Hospital Affiliations
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
It was my first visit today for my mom. Best Doctor and very good staff, dr is very pleasant to talk to and makes you very comfortable Recommend him to everyone I know !
- Interventional Cardiology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Punjabi and Urdu
- 1356426316
- Univ Of South Alabama Medical Center
- Univ Of South Alabama Medical Center
- Rawalpindi Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore
- Cardiology
Dr. Shakoor has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shakoor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shakoor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shakoor has seen patients for Mitral Valve Regurgitation, Mitral Valve Stenosis and Aortic Valve Regurgitation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shakoor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shakoor speaks Punjabi and Urdu.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Shakoor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shakoor.
