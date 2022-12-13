Dr. Ahsan Sattar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sattar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ahsan Sattar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ahsan Sattar, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center and Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.
Dr. Sattar works at
Locations
-
1
Barnabas Health Ambulatory Care Center200 S Orange Ave, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 577-2888
-
2
Neurosurgeons of NJ1 Bay Ave, East Lansing, MI 48824 Directions (973) 577-2883
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center
- Saint Joseph's University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sattar?
Dr. Sattar is a fantastic neurosurgeon and a wonderful, caring doctor. For me and my daughter, he took the time to fully explain my brain aneurysm (including pictures) and the options available to fix it. He fully answered all questions and addressed all concerns. Two weeks ago, Dr. Sattar went through my wrist and successfully coiled a rather large aneurysm located on the left side of my brain. There is absolutely no doubt that he is a blessing to me and that he saved my life!
About Dr. Ahsan Sattar, MD
- Neurology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1154551554
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Wisc. Aff. Hospitals & Clinics
- U Of Wi Hosp & Clin
- University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics (Madison)
- AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurology and Vascular Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sattar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sattar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sattar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sattar works at
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Sattar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sattar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sattar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sattar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.