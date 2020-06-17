Overview

Dr. Ahsan Kathawala, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Methodist University Hospital.



Dr. Kathawala works at Crescent Medical in Memphis, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.