Overview

Dr. Ahsan Abdulghani, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Blackwood, NJ. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.



Dr. Abdulghani works at Mediversity Health in Blackwood, NJ with other offices in Clayton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Sinus Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.