Dr. Payam Ahoora, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Payam Ahoora, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE.
FMG - Burbank191 S Buena Vista St Ste 100, Burbank, CA 91505 Directions (818) 869-7600
Facey Medical Group11165 Sepulveda Blvd, Mission Hills, CA 91345 Directions (661) 222-2622
- 3 700 E Warm Springs Rd Ste 110, Las Vegas, NV 89119 Directions (702) 318-2400
Exer. With Providence14550 Soledad Canyon Rd, Santa Clarita, CA 91387 Directions (661) 250-5200
- Cigna
- Humana
Dr. Payam was my doctor in Henderson NV, I was told he moved out of state and I really would like him back. He is a wonderful and caring Doctor and he always listened to what I had to say. I would recommend him to anyone. Mary Acklin
- Internal Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Ahoora accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
