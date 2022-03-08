Overview

Dr. Ahmet Ozaktay, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Tamarac, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Univeristy Of Istanbul|University Of Istanbul and is affiliated with HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.



Dr. Ozaktay works at Anesthesia Pain Care Consultants in Tamarac, FL with other offices in Lauderdale Lakes, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.