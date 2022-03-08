See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Tamarac, FL
Dr. Ahmet Ozaktay, MD

Pain Medicine
4 (46)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ahmet Ozaktay, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Tamarac, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Univeristy Of Istanbul|University Of Istanbul and is affiliated with HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.

Dr. Ozaktay works at Anesthesia Pain Care Consultants in Tamarac, FL with other offices in Lauderdale Lakes, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Anesthesia Pain Care Consultants
    7171 N University Dr Ste 300, Tamarac, FL 33321 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 691-3211
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Anesthesia Pain Care Consultants
    4485 N State Road 7, Lauderdale Lakes, FL 33319 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 751-1621

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Adhesiolysis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Baclofen Pump Therapy Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Cervical Block Chevron Icon
Cervical Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Cervical Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Cervical Injection Chevron Icon
Cervical Medial Branch Block Chevron Icon
Cervical Medial Branch Neurotomy Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Discography Chevron Icon
Epidural Cortisone Injection Chevron Icon
Epidural Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Nerve Ablation Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Ganglion Impar Block Chevron Icon
General Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Ilioinguinal and Iliohypogastric Block Chevron Icon
Implantable Peripheral Neurostimulator Chevron Icon
Intercostal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Intradiscal Electrothermal Annuloplasty Chevron Icon
Intradiscal Electrothermic Therapy (IDET) Chevron Icon
Intrathecal Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Kyphoplasty Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Discography Chevron Icon
Lumbar Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Lumbar Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Medial Branch Block Chevron Icon
Lumbar Medial Branch Radiofrequency Neurotomy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Puncture Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Selective Nerve Root Block Chevron Icon
Medical Branch Block Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Opiate Pump Implantation Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Stimulation Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Piriformis Injection Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Provocation Discography Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Ablation Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Denervation Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Nerve Ablation Chevron Icon
Regional Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Rhizotomy Chevron Icon
Sacroiliac Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spasticity Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Injections Chevron Icon
Spinal Pump Implant Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Stellate Ganglion Block Chevron Icon
Third Occipital Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Thoracic Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Thoracic Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vista Health Plan
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Mar 08, 2022
    When you reach a certain age in life you’re certainly see more doctors I certainly have my share Dr.Ozaktey is the only one I actually look forward to seeing he’s not only a very compassionate Dr. but also extremely knowledgeable in the most up to date treatments available for pain if you or your family members or friends have pain issues he’s certainly the one I would recommend Michael A.Pompano Beach
    Michael A — Mar 08, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ahmet Ozaktay, MD
    About Dr. Ahmet Ozaktay, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1649381146
    Education & Certifications

    • Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center|Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center
    Residency
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    • Univeristy Of Istanbul|University Of Istanbul
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ahmet Ozaktay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ozaktay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ozaktay has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ozaktay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ozaktay has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ozaktay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    46 patients have reviewed Dr. Ozaktay. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ozaktay.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ozaktay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ozaktay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

